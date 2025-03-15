Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NET. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.04.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $115.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of -526.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $725,205.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,384.80. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $5,919,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,106. This represents a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,766 shares of company stock valued at $73,804,307. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,200,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,399 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 856.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,604,000 after purchasing an additional 836,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,178,000 after purchasing an additional 804,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

