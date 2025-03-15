Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $102.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

