Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,315,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,602,000 after purchasing an additional 206,643 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 172,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 3.5 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

