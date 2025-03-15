Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Community Bank System by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Community Bank System by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Community Bank System by 23.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE:CBU opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $73.39.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.95 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 53.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Community Bank System news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $74,953.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,443.22. This represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

