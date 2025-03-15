CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 201.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CorVel were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CorVel by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CorVel by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.07. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.06. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $128.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $182,089.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,497.52. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,772,720. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $3,824,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRVL

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.