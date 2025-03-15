DA Davidson Cuts RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $4.00

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of RumbleOn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RumbleOn from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RumbleOn from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

RMBL opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $125.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. RumbleOn has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RumbleOn by 46,928.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,701,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,885 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RumbleOn in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RumbleOn by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 35,536 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleOn during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

