DA Davidson Lowers Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $20.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

SGC stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 148.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

