Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DB. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

