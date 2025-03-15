Dianthus Therapeutics’ (DNTH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNTH. Raymond James raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.82. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNTH. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.