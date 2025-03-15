Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $15.45 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 107,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 17,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 352,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 107,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.03 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total value of $3,245,761.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,914,995.28. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,882 shares of company stock worth $17,934,130. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

