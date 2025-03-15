Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $64.05 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,959 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Aspiring Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,881,830 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,214,691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 18,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.43.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $388.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $376.91 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.