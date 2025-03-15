easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and traded as low as $6.26. easyJet shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 4,056 shares trading hands.
easyJet Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
