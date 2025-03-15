Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Short Interest Down 57.3% in February

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Edible Garden Price Performance

Shares of EDBLW stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

About Edible Garden

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.