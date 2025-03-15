Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Raised to $7.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $964,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,730,033.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,901 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,586,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 298,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

