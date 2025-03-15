Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 81,734 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,546,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $71.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,437.32. This trade represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,127,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,458.20. The trade was a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,445. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

