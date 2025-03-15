EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EuroDry Stock Performance

EDRY stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.69. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of EuroDry at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial lowered EuroDry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

