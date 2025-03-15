Exagen’s (XGN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Exagen has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Exagen by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

