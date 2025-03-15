Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $46,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 63.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after buying an additional 245,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,597,000 after buying an additional 69,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 219.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 342,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,548,000 after purchasing an additional 62,760 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 26.8% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 225,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPO opened at $82.73 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.27 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. This trade represents a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

