Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Lowered to $168.00 at Citigroup

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $189.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FERG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.89 and its 200-day moving average is $190.23. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $152.52 and a 52-week high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

