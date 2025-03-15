First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,199 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 40,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $6,963,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.08.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $169,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,492,640. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $55,710.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,247.20. This trade represents a 8.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,739 shares of company stock worth $4,289,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.64. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.96 and a 12-month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

