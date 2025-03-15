First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 701,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 760.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 115,859 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

IFV opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

