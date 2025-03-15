Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,821,000 after buying an additional 1,291,214 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,797,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,037,000 after acquiring an additional 926,208 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 483,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 333,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,865,000 after purchasing an additional 223,332 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

NYSE:FND opened at $85.73 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

