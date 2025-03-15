Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,612,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,903 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $43,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth $109,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $30.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.71%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.