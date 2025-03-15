Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,119,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $48,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on G. TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.