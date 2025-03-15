GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Holdings Lowered by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $15,041,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $1,846,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,158,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,591,000 after buying an additional 1,728,598 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 310,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GFL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.23%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

