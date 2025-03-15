Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 76.6% in February

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JETMF opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 18.84. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.81.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group
