Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 76.6% in February

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JETMF opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 18.84. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

