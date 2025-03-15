Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,212.80 ($93.30) and traded as high as GBX 7,240 ($93.65). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 6,940 ($89.77), with a volume of 1,333 shares changing hands.

Goodwin Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,212.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,104.52. The company has a market cap of £528.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get Goodwin alerts:

Goodwin (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 150.91 ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goodwin had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%.

Goodwin Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Goodwin

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 66.50 ($0.86) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $57.50. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

In other Goodwin news, insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin acquired 3,516 shares of Goodwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,110 ($91.97) per share, with a total value of £249,987.60 ($323,357.39). Company insiders own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Goodwin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.