Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $2,134,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $780,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 72,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 13.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,138,620.80. The trade was a 37.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,838.41. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,110,974 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $130.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.09, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $5.91 per share. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.10.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

