HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $740,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,036,477 shares in the company, valued at $315,293,985.96. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 764,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,692. 47.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 217,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 48,706,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,336 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

