HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOWL

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $53.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 578.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 108,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.