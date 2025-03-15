Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and traded as high as $11.52. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 76,760 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HXGBY

Hexagon AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.