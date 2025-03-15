Holley’s (HLLY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Holley stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Holley has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $288.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Holley had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $140.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Holley’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 1,743,356 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $5,230,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,556,961 shares in the company, valued at $124,670,883. This trade represents a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 102.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 288.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56,277 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

