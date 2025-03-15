Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as low as $10.05. Hon Hai Precision Industry shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 26,020 shares trading hands.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

