HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,035 ($13.39) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 960 ($12.42) to GBX 1,070 ($13.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 918.75 ($11.88).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 870 ($11.25) on Friday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 584.90 ($7.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 950.20 ($12.29). The stock has a market cap of £194.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 851.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 754.88.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 43,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.98), for a total transaction of £402,356.26 ($520,445.30). Also, insider Pam Kaur sold 45,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 861 ($11.14), for a total transaction of £389,748.87 ($504,137.72). 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

