Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,191,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,614,000 after acquiring an additional 85,698 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 85,288 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HII opened at $196.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $294.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

