Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 8.7% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $976,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,039,125 shares of company stock worth $137,062,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.