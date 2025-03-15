Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $9.39. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 486 shares traded.

INGXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.84 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

