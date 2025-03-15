Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stake Trimmed by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after buying an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $168.11 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $236.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

