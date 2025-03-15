International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 33,000 shares changing hands.

International Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Lithium

In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey bought 2,000,000 shares of International Lithium stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders have acquired 2,569,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,535 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

