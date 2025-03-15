Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and traded as high as $34.42. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 29,438 shares trading hands.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $405.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.