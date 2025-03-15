Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,062,000 after purchasing an additional 298,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,373,000 after purchasing an additional 753,464 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,264,000 after purchasing an additional 997,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,281 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

