iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stake Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,566,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,528,000 after purchasing an additional 575,494 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,206,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,996 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 602,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 208,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 427,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

