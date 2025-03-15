iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTO stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $25.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTO. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,387,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

