John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.13% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 90,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHSC stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $44.10.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

