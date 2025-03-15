Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 2,005 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,294,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,097,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $29.45 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

