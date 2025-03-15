Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 476 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Knife River were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNF. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,267,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Knife River by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after buying an additional 103,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Knife River by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after buying an additional 49,785 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,201,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 421,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after buying an additional 39,991 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Knife River Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE:KNF opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $66.13 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

