Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.