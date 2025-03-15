Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 272.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 312,440 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $6,818,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $6,039,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.14. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

In other news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,070,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,320. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $379,402.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,449.20. This represents a 17.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 545,498 shares of company stock worth $4,920,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

