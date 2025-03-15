Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 409.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in UiPath were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in UiPath by 654.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 21,710.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,186,386.28. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.