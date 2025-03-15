Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 11,229 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 171.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,305,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,012 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth about $11,726,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth about $8,124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth about $3,663,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 283,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Western Union Trading Up 1.5 %

Western Union stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

